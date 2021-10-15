OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $2.61 Million in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares by 714.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48. Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $102.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.