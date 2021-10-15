Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omega Therapeutics.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

OMGA stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.