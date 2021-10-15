Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

OMGA stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.