Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Short Interest Up 137.5% in September

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Omnitek Engineering stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 5,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,657. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Omnitek Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

Get Omnitek Engineering alerts:

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Omnitek Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnitek Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.