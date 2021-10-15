Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Short Interest Up 137.5% in September

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Omnitek Engineering stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 5,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,657. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. Omnitek Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.
About Omnitek Engineering
