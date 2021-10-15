OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OMVKY opened at $62.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

