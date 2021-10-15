Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,200 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the September 15th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Oncology Pharma stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,642. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.59. Oncology Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio include Nanosmart Pharmaceuticals, and Tulynode. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

