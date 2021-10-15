OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Position Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,270 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $634.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

