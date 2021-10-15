Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OPHLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. 73,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $10.61.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
