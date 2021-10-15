Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OPHLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. 73,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

