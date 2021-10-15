Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Nkarta in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will earn ($4.81) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.48). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nkarta’s FY2025 earnings at ($5.28) EPS.

Get Nkarta alerts:

NKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. The company has a market cap of $648.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06).

In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,640 shares of company stock worth $736,641. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 7.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 8.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.