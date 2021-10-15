Oppenheimer Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $194.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $193.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.75.

Shares of AXP opened at $171.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Express by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,958,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in American Express by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

