Oppenheimer Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $194.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $193.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.72 EPS.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.75.
Shares of AXP opened at $171.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.22.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Express by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,958,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in American Express by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
