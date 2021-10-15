Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mueller Water Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MWA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $660,584. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 209.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 185.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 97,125 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,277,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 308,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 82.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after acquiring an additional 691,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

