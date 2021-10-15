Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of OGN opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.42. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 231,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 89,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

