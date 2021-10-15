Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE:ORA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.45. 14,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average of $70.23. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 10,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

