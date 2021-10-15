Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSK. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Oshkosh stock opened at $101.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

