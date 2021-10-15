Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.73.

OSK opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.36. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,809,000 after buying an additional 234,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after buying an additional 306,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 231,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after buying an additional 1,324,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,977,000 after buying an additional 130,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

