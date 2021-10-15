Ossiam Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ossiam bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU stock opened at $406.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.75. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $437.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

