Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 13,204 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services accounts for 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 977.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 149,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 136,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 68,964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 40,534 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBIZ shares. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. 9,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $243.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.