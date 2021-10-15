Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 59,075 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the quarter. DMC Global accounts for about 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.86% of DMC Global worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOOM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 76.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,797 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 190.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 519,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 354,622 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 121.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 321,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter worth $13,892,000.

DMC Global stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. 1,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.10 million, a PE ratio of 289.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

