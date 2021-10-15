Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $104,962,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 21.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 52,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.