Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BayCom were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BayCom by 43.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BayCom by 146.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BayCom during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in BayCom during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in BayCom during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

BCML stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,359. The firm has a market cap of $200.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. BayCom Corp has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. BayCom had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

