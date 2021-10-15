Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $10.22 Million Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares during the quarter. Northwest Pipe comprises about 1.9% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NWPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Northwest Pipe stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,283. The stock has a market cap of $240.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $38.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $28,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,050. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

