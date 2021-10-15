Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,309 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.10% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 127,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,836 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 37,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $27,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACBI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.64. 1,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,713. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $561.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

