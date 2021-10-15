Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.91.

PKG stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after purchasing an additional 942,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after buying an additional 667,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after buying an additional 532,766 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 11,680.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 393,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,299,000 after purchasing an additional 390,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.