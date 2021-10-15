Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.63.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 196,349 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

