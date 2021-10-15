Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $1.73 million and $278,686.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,555,836 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

