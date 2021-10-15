Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PRMRF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.