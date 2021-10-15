Parisi Gray Wealth Management Makes New $46,000 Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 32,186 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 766,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after buying an additional 442,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 39,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.