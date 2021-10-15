Parisi Gray Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.74 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.