Parisi Gray Wealth Management Takes $56,000 Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,031,000 after buying an additional 1,504,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,231,000 after buying an additional 883,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 2,389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 594,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,559,000 after buying an additional 570,615 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after buying an additional 476,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.