Parisi Gray Wealth Management Takes Position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.