Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PRRWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF remained flat at $$28.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.