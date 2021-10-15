Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.27.

Get Parkland alerts:

PKI opened at C$37.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.57. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$32.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.32.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 179.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,484.48.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.