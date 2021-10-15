Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 433,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 2,118,727 shares.The stock last traded at $8.79 and had previously closed at $8.82.

PTEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

