PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.20.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

NYSE:PBF opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.