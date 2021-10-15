PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PCCWY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. 1,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. PCCW has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.

Get PCCW alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4146 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.