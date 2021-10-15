PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). PDS Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDSB shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.47 million, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.63. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $18,814,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 837.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 358,623 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,509,000. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

