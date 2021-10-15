PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDS Biotechnology Corp. is an immuno-oncology company. It is focused on developing a pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer and other cancers. The company’s products are based on the proprietary Versamune(R) platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system. PDS Biotechnology Corp, formerly known as Edge Therapeutics Inc., is based in Berkeley Heights, United States. “

PDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.63.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. As a group, analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 2,254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

