Pembina Pipeline Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PPL. ATB Capital increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.86.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$42.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$42.51.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$318,416.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

