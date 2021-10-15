Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Insider Sells A$511,250.00 in Stock

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) insider Russel Pillemer sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.05 ($1.46), for a total value of A$511,250.00 ($365,178.57).
Russel Pillemer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Russel Pillemer 814,105 shares of Pengana Capital Group stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
Pengana Capital Group Company Profile
Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.
Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Pengana Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.