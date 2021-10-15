Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Insider Sells A$511,250.00 in Stock

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) insider Russel Pillemer sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.05 ($1.46), for a total value of A$511,250.00 ($365,178.57).

Russel Pillemer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pengana Capital Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Russel Pillemer 814,105 shares of Pengana Capital Group stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pengana Capital Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Pengana Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Pengana Capital Group Company Profile

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Pengana Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.