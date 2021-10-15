PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 619,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.19 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

