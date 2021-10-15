PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $160.00

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $159.01, with a volume of 17626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.26.
Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.
The stock has a market capitalization of $219.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.
In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,489,000 after acquiring an additional 842,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after buying an additional 500,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,932,000 after purchasing an additional 346,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,289,000 after acquiring an additional 605,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
