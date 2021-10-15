PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $160.00

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $159.01, with a volume of 17626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $219.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,489,000 after acquiring an additional 842,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after buying an additional 500,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,932,000 after purchasing an additional 346,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,289,000 after acquiring an additional 605,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

