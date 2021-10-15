PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 209.3% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.99. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $85.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.63.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 49.64% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

