Peter S. Ho Sells 5,834 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $486,438.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:BOH opened at $82.83 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.04.
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
About Bank of Hawaii
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
