Peter S. Ho Sells 5,834 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $486,438.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BOH opened at $82.83 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

