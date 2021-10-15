PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 274.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

PHAS opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $192.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Clay Thorp bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAS. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,861,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,486,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 297,078 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

