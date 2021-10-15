Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0184

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $1,134.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,462.85 or 0.99987122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00054851 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.05 or 0.00317299 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.06 or 0.00519038 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.59 or 0.00196179 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007852 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000934 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,626,800 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.