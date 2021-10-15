Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Acquires 11,900 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. 5,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $372,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,176.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $528,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,772 shares of company stock worth $2,994,892. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

