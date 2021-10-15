Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 154.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 0.8% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,391,000 after purchasing an additional 200,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,279,000 after acquiring an additional 166,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,676,000 after acquiring an additional 470,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,919,000 after acquiring an additional 236,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,805 shares of company stock valued at $82,078,658. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD traded down $3.61 on Friday, reaching $272.40. 54,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Summit Insights raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

