PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the September 15th total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 63,589 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. 5,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,061. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

