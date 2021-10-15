Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 77,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 918,311 shares.The stock last traded at $68.09 and had previously closed at $67.53.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

