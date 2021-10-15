Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $822.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director David P. Bonita sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $244,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,416 shares of company stock worth $2,261,782 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 70,112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

