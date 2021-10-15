Piper Sandler Weighs in on Tractor Supply’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSCO. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.65.

Shares of TSCO opened at $197.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $213.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 275.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after acquiring an additional 119,818 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

